New images of Avigail Idan show released 4-year-old US citizen smiling, reunited with family members

New images released Monday show 4-year-old U.S. citizen Avigail Idan smiling and reunited with surviving family members after being taken hostage by Hamas last month.

Idan, a dual American and Israeli citizen, returned Sunday night to Israel and was taken to a special unit designated for released hostages at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, a member of Clalit Health Services.

One photo, released by the Israeli prime minister’s office, showed Idan with her aunt Liron and grandmother Shlomit, at the Hatzerim base after being released from Hamas captivity.

Idan’s parents, Roy Idan and Smadar Idan, were shot and killed in the October 7 Hamas attack.

The girl was also photographed during her first few hours in the department together with her aunt Liron, uncle Zuli, and grandparents Shlomit and Eitan.

Sunday’s hostage release was the third as part of a temporary cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. As part of the agreement, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a fourth exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as mediators seek to extend a cease-fire in Gaza that is set to expire after Monday.

The Israeli prime minister’s office confirmed the families of more hostages have been notified who will be freed Monday night.

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the truce, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, according to the AP.

