New island emerges off coast of Japan following underwater volcanic eruption

An underwater volcano erupted off Japan’s coast three weeks ago, giving birth to a new island.

The unnamed undersea volcano, located about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of mainland Japan and a kilometer from Iwo Jima (half a mile) off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, began erupting on October 21.

Yuji Usui, an analyst in the Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division, said that in early November, the island measured roughly 100 metres (328 feet) in diameter and was as high as 20 metres (66 feet) above the sea.

VOLCANO ERUPTS IN ICELAND FOR FIRST TIME IN 6,000 YEARS

‘SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE’: WHAT A ‘MONSTER’ BLACK HOLE WAS DISCOVERED DOING THAT CONCERNED SCIENTISTS

He added that the new island had already begun to erode due to its “crumbly” formation.

“We just have to see the development,” he said. “But the island may not last very long.”

He said experts are still analyzing the development, including details of the deposits.

The new island could survive longer if it is made of lava or something more durable than volcanic rocks such as pumice.

Photos of the eruption show large plumes of smoke above the tiny island, which is now part of the Ogasawara Island chain.

Of about 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, 111 are in Japan, which sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX WEATHER APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.