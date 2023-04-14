New Jersey college student ‘viciously assaulted’ at knifepoint in her dorm room: police

A New Jersey man was arrested this week after forcing a college student into her dorm room at Fairleigh Dickinson University and assaulting her at knifepoint for several hours on Easter Sunday, according to officials.

Jayshawn Moore, 21, is facing a litany of charges, including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, and other counts. He has no connection to the university.

Police referred to the crime as a “domestic violence incident” and said the victim was “known” to Moore, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.

The victim was returning to campus on Sunday evening after spending the weekend with her family when she encountered Moore, who was allegedly waiting inside the dorm.

“The suspect surprised the victim outside of her dorm room and physically forced her into the [room] where he held her hostage for several hours, threatened her with a knife, strangled her, as well as physically and sexually assaulted her,” Florham Park police chief Joseph Orlando said Thursday.

Detectives from multiple agencies started surveilling Moore and collecting evidence after the incident was reported, then arrested him on Tuesday.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the largest private university in New Jersey, with more than 12,000 students across its graduate and undergraduate programs. Its main residential campus is in Florham Park, which is about 20 miles west of New York City.

“We want to emphasize that the incident reported on our campus is an isolated case, and there is no ongoing threat to the wider community,” Dina Schipper, a spokesperson for the university, told Fox News Digital. “We are working closely with law enforcement to investigate these incidents and provide support to those affected.”

Moore is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility ahead of a detention hearing on Monday.