New Jersey councilman’s killing in murder-suicide ‘not politically connected,’ authorities say

A fatal shooting Wednesday morning that took the life of New Jersey council member Russell Heller was not found to be politically motivated, according to authorities.

“Investigators with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office along with Franklin Township Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the homicide shooting of Mr. Russell Heller yesterday in Franklin Township,” Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman Jr. said in a statement Thursday, according to My Central Jersey.

“Investigators have confirmed that Mr. Heller was a Republican Councilman for Milford Borough (Hunterdon County),” Roman said. “The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation.”

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald had previously announced that Heller, 51, had been killed in his car at the Franklin Township PSE&G facility, where he worked, shortly after 7 a.m. ET. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting victim at the Somerset parking lot on Weston Canal Road. Heller was dead when officers arrived the scene.

NJ COUNCILMAN RUSSELL HELLER KILLED IN MURDER-SUICIDE AT PSE&G FACILITY

An investigation revealed that a former employee of the company, 58-year-old Gary T. Curtis, had approached Heller in the parking lot and shot him outside of his vehicle.

Detectives were able to track Curtis, of Washington, New Jersey, to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township. Curtis was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of a firearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW JERSEY COUNCILWOMAN EUNICE DWUMFOUR SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HOME IN ‘DESPICABLE CRIMINAL ACT’

The incident occurred exactly one week after the slaying of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was found dead in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both Heller and Dwumfour were Republicans, according to reports.

While Heller was the intended target, authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Police have said it was an isolated incident.

Heller was a senior distribution supervisor who had been with the company for 11 years, and a councilman in Milford.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” PSE&G said in a statement shared by My Central Jersey.

