New Jersey couple uncovers hidden stash of empty rum bottles behind basement wall: ‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere’

A New Jersey couple moving into a new home got a weird surprise when they discovered a stash of empty rum bottles hidden in a wall.

Cathy and Roy Aukamp, 51 and 52 respectively, were removing sections of a basement wall that were soaked from a flood following heavy storms in the area when the empty Captain Morgan bottles tumbled down.

“My husband had to remove wet plasterboard and all these bottles came pouring out of one of the walls,” Cathy Aukamp told Caters News.

Roy Aukamp is seen in a video appearing to be in disbelief while shaking his head as he moves the dozens of booze bottles on the floor.

“Thirsty? It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!” Cathy is heard saying while giggling.

The couple shared the video on Instagram. Many commenters were stunned at the amount of liquor bottles.

“You bought a house from Captain Morgan himself,” one wrote.

The previous owners of the home saw the video clip go viral and reportedly contacted the couple.

“The person who did it saw the video after it went viral and reached out and said there are hundreds more but also that he is now three years sober,” Cathy Aukamp said.

Other weird discoveries inside homes have been made in the past. In California, an exterminator found about 700 pounds of acorns collected by woodpeckers inside a wall.