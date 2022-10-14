New Jersey customer throws drink at comedian during dispute about Biden support, charges sought

A New Jersey comedy club went viral this week when a patron threw a drink at a comedian during a stand-up performance that turned into a political argument.

Comedian Ariel Elias was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey last weekend when an unruly customer in the crowd interrupted the set and asked her if she “voted for Donald Trump”, WNYW-TV reported.

“Why would you ask me that knowing I’m the only Jew in this room?” Elias responded. “Are you trying to get me killed?”

Elias explained to the customer that she lives in New York where her vote “doesn’t matter” and told the crowd to “vote for whoever you want.”

NEW VIDEO SHOWS PELOSI THREATENED TO ‘PUNCH OUT’ TRUMP ON JAN. 6: ‘I’M GOING TO GO TO JAIL’

“So you voted for Biden,” the customer shouted.

“I don’t know why does it matter?” Elias asked, prompting a response from the customer of, “Yes, you did!”

“Yeah, so what.” Elias said. “Why does it matter?”

The customer told Elias she could “tell by her jokes” that she voted for the current president.

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING 8.2% INFLATION SHOWS ‘PROGRESS’: ‘WHAT PLANET IS THIS GUY ON?’

The two continued to go back and forth until Elias eventually attempted to move on and continue her standup-act.

As Elias began telling a joke, a can of beer could be seen flying through the crowd toward the stage before smashing into the brick wall behind her. The individual who tossed the drink was reportedly a male companion of the female heckler.

“Come on, you can’t do that,” a man in the background could be heard saying while another man yelled, “Are you f****** kidding me?”

ROB SCHNEIDER SAYS BILL MURRAY ‘ABSOLUTELY HATED’ THE ‘SNL’ CAST, PARTICULARLY ADAM SANDLER AND CHRIS FARLEY

Elias then picked up the can and chugged the rest of it earning applause from the crowd.

“That’s why we are pressing charges totally unacceptable,” the comedy club posted on Twitter in response to a customer who suggested Elias could have been seriously hurt.

Elias posted a clip of the incident on Twitter which has been viewed over 5.5 million times as of Friday.

Asbury Park Press reported on Wednesday that police will not be charging the individual who interrupted the performance.

Point Pleasant Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.