New Jersey man behind Tesla crash that killed woman, 22, admits to taking Snapchat video while driving 156 mph

A New Jersey man last week admitted to taking a Snapchat video while drunken driving a Tesla before he crashed, killing a college student.

The crash happened during Memorial Day Weekend in 2022. Vasu Laroiya, a then-23-year-old Rutgers grad, was driving 156 mph along I-87 while recording a video on the social media app when he rear-ended 22-year-old Katryn “Katie” Fisher, a student at the University at Albany.

Laroiya pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide as part of a deal with prosecutors and will face between eight and 25 years in prison.

The now-24-year-old also admitted to having a previous alcohol-related conviction, the Albany County District Attorney’s office said in a Nov. 28 press release.

DRUNK PARAMEDIC CRASHED DETROIT AMBULANCE WITH PATIENT IN BACK: OFFICIALS

An indictment against Laroiya filed in July 2022 charged him with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Fisher was planning on pursuing a career in teaching, her family said in her obituary.

NEVADA STATE TROOPERS KILLED BY DRUNKEN DRIVER ON LAS VEGAS FREEWAY IDENTIFIED: ‘DEEP SORROW’

“She was a shining bright light, with an unbelievable smile. She had such a hysterical sense of humor and her contagious laughter brought joy to everyone around her. Katie was such an incredibly responsible and safety-conscious young adult,” the obituary states. “She amazed us with her care and consideration for others. She was on a great path and had gained so much confidence, especially in the past year. We were all looking forward to seeing how far life would take her.”

“Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest,” it continues.

Fisher’s father, Shawn Fisher, shared news of Laroiya’s sentencing in a Nov. 28 Facebook post.

7 WAYS DRINKING ALCOHOL CAN IMPACT YOUR GUT HEALTH: ‘SOBERING’ EFFECTS

“Exactly a year and a half ago today, our lives were shattered when you were senselessly taken from us. Although you will never get the justice that you deserve, I want you to know that this is not over,” he wrote. “I’ve fought for you since day one and will continue to do so. We will do everything in our power to keep this piece of crap in prison for as long as possible. We will fight for awareness and to change laws so crimes like these can be properly prosecuted and less innocent victims will have to feel our pain.”

Shawn added that his family “will fight to remember and honor the sweet, thoughtful, caring, loving, and beautiful human being that made” his daughter “incredibly special.”

“I will never give up. This will never be over,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Laroiya is scheduled to be sentenced in Albany County court on Jan. 26. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It’s been a long time coming for him to accept, process, what he’s done and how he caused the loss of a really bright light in our world,” said Laroiya’s attorney, Lee Kindlon, according to WTEN. “He thought it was really important to step forward to the court today to say guilty to allow everybody to move forward.”