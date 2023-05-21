New Jersey man charged with murder of mom who went missing on Mother’s Day

A New Jersey man was charged Friday in the death of a woman reported missing Sunday and whose body was later found off a highway in Bayonne, officials said.

Gregory Mallard, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple other charges, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

Norelis Mendoza, 32, was last seen a week ago at her mom’s home in New Jersey. Her body was found by authorities Wednesday in a wooded area off Route 440 near the Jersey City border.

Her death is being investigated as domestic violence.

TEXAS WOMAN SAYS SHE’S CHICAGO MISSING CHILD FROM OVER TWENTY YEARS AGO: REPORTS

GABBY PETITO CASE: ONE YEAR ON FROM A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT THAT COULD HAVE PREVENTED MURDER

Mallard has a violent past, having previously served 10 years for aggravated manslaughter, NJ.com reported.

Mendoza’s cousin Geovanni Molina told WCBS-TV her murder is a “nightmare. Absolutely devastated.”

Molina also revealed that she was a mother of two.

“A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, they don’t get to see their mother anymore,” Molina said. “They didn’t get to spend Mother’s Day with their mom.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mendoza’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.