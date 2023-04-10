New Jersey Omar Mosque stabbing suspect believed to be involved in another mosque attack: report

The man charged with stabbing an imam at a Paterson, New Jersey, mosque during morning prayer Sunday is believed to have been involved at another mosque attack just weeks prior, according to a report.

Serif Zorba, 32, is charged with stabbing Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, twice in the back, authorities said.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 New York showed that around 5:30 a.m. the men were praying at Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue when a man failed to return to the kneeling position with the others, instead rushing Elnakib.

“Half of them apprehended the suspect, the other half rendered aid to the imam,” said Al Abdelaziz, a Paterson city council member. “That shows you what type of community they are.”

Zorba is also believed to have been involved in an attack at the Mevlana Cami mosque on Sussex Street in Paterson just a few weeks ago, News 12 reports.

“In similar fashion, Zorba lunged toward the prayer leader,” reporter Ali Reid tweeted. “Police were not called as they were able to diffuse the situation. It’s unclear if weapons were involved. FBI & other agencies are looking into both incidents.”

At this time, officials do not have reason to believe both incidents are connected in any way, according to News 12.

“He was unknown to the mosque,” Abdul Hamdan, the Omar Mosque attorney and spokesperson, told FOX 5. “It is believed that he has visited the mosque previously on other occasions, but he is someone who is unknown to the mosque.”

The Omar Mosque imam was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Zorba faces three charges, including attempted murder.

Zorba is expected in court at 1:30 Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the case.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them through their tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO, by email at tips@passaiccountynj.org or by calling the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.