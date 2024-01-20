New Jersey police officer charged after spending thousands of $100k mistakenly deposited into bank account

A New Jersey police officer spent more than $35,000 accidentally deposited into his bank account, prosecutors said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Police Officer LaQuay DuBose, 37, is charged with third-degree theft for spending the money after his bank mistakenly deposited a check for $100,000 into his account, authorities said.

The deposit occurred on March 21, 2023. Days later, on March 27, bank employees realized the error, withdrew the funds and closed the officer’s account.

However, his spending resulted in his account being overdrawn by $35,903.17, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not specify which bank was impacted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department.