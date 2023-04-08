New Jersey police officer shot, civilian injured

A police officer in New Jersey was shot in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, along with a civilian.

Both gunshot victims are being treated at St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Town of Phillipsburg wrote on Facebook that there is no longer a threat to the public.

“The Phillipsburg Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident,” the Facebook post read. “At this time there is no immediate threat to the public and there is no confirmed information to be released.”

Local police departments, such as Hackettstown Police Department and Lebanon Township Police Department, wrote Facebook posts offering their thoughts and prayers.

“Please pray for the Phillipsburg officer and the civilian who were both wounded,” the New Jersey State PBA wrote in a Twitter post.

