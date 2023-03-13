New Jersey police officer wounded, man killed following chase

A police officer was wounded and a man was killed during a struggle in New Jersey last week, authorities said.

A Deptford Township officer tried to stop a pedestrian shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday and a chase began, the New Jersey attorney general’s office said Sunday.

State officials said a struggle ensued and both were hit by gunfire. Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1 p.m. Friday, officials said.

The officer was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and was in stable condition Sunday, officials said.

The state attorney general’s office is required to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in his or her official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and all such investigations must then be presented to a grand jury that will decide whether charges are warranted.