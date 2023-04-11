New Jersey police put black panther social media rumors to rest

Atlantic County, New Jersey, police squashed rumors Friday, of a black panther on the loose in the Garden State, according to report.

The Hamilton Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that it was aware of several social media posts regarding a black panther roaming around in the Weymouth section of town.

Rather than ignore the situation, police responded to a call Thursday from someone who reported seeing a “black coyote or large feline in the woods.”

4-YEARS-OLD FLORIDA PANTHER STRUCK BY VEHICLE DIES

When police arrived, they searched for a short amount of time before locating something that resembled what was reported: a large black dog.

The black dog, police added, belonged to a local resident.

“We have continued to investigate these reports that appear to have stemmed from one original call/post and, at this time, all reports/calls/posts about a black panther have been unsubstantiated,” the Hamilton Police Department posted.