New Jersey twins born on different days, years at hospital during New Year’s

A set of New Jersey twins were born on different days – and different years – during New Year’s weekend.

Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township announced that two twin boys, Ezra and Ezekial, came into the world over the holiday weekend.

“One entered the world late into the evening on December 31; the other arrived on January 1, soon after 2024 began,” the South Jersey hospital said in a press release, which was obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

“Older brother Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18¾ inches long,” the statement continued. “Slightly younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17¼ inches long.”

The children’s parents, Eve and Billy, also have a son who turns three years old on January 3. According to the hospital, the birth pattern runs in the family.

“To make their birthdays even more special, Ezra shares his birthday with his dad, Billy, who is a New Year’s Eve baby, too!” the release added.

The growing family lives in Merchantville. Virtua Voorhees Hospital released a photo of the beaming parents holding their precious newborns.

“Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled that their boys are healthy and will have a great birthday story to tell,” the hospital said.