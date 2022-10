New Jersey’s lottery numbers for Thursday, Oct. 20

These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash4Life: 11-39-42-53-55, Cash Ball: 3

Double Play: 10-24-27-33-38-44

Pick 6 Lotto: 04-08-13-19-30-42

Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000

Powerball estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

Pick 3: 6-0-5, Fireball: 1

Pick 4: 1-8-0-8, Fireball: 1

Cash 5: 03-05-20-28-29, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $564,000

Midday Pick 3: 5-3-7, Fireball: 4

Midday Pick 4: 3-9-2-2, Fireball: 4

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 30,000,000