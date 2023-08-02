New Mexico dad and son charged after 14-year-old fatally shoots 13-year-old girl with dad’s gun: Police

A father and son in New Mexico are being charged after police say that a 13-year-old girl was shot dead.

The New Mexico State Police said that while four minors were at a Questa, New Mexico, residence listening to music, a 14-year-old male took out a pistol at around 2:30 p.m. on July 28 and shot a 13-year-old girl. The teenage girl was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

After shooting the 13-year-old female, the 14-year-old male allegedly dragged her body outside and went back inside the residence.

The 14-year-old’s father, William Brown, 39, later returned to the residence and both allegedly refused to come out when demanded by officers for 30 minutes.

Officials charged the unnamed 14-year-old with two counts of open count of murder in the first degree, two counts of assault on a police officer, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Brown, the father, owned the firearms inside the residence and was charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death.

Officials didn’t name the juveniles involved in the incident.

In a Facebook post, Questa Mayor John Anthony Ortega said, “I am saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, community members and First Responders who were affected by it.”