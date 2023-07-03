New Mexico shooting breaks out in tourist town Taos, police officer sustains injuries

An exchange of gunfire between a police officer and a suspect in Taos on Saturday wounded both and forced authorities to divert traffic along a main road in the tourist enclave, authorities said.

Town manager Andrew Gonzales confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that the officer and suspect were both taken to a hospital and that the suspect was likely to succumb to their injuries.

He declined to release more information, saying the shooting would under go a full investigation.

“Please keep our officers, first responders and community in your prayers,” Gonzales said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which happened in a commercial district about a half-mile south of the historic Taos Plaza. The area includes a grocery store, a barber shop, restaurants and other businesses.