New Mexico State Police investigating shooting in Red River

New Mexico State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in Red River, New Mexico, northeast of Albuquerque.

State police called the scene “active” and said more information would be released when it’s available.

“Multiple” people were shot, according to KRQE-TV, citing the Red River Fire Department.

The town’s annual motorcycle rally was being held at the time of the shooting, but it is not known if it is related to the celebration, KRQE said.

