New Mexico State University seeks new chancellor
December 29, 2022/
New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor.
The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university’s Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader.
Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu’s five-year contract is set to expire in June.
In a memo, the regents said it’s crucial the process of finding a new chancellor start as soon as possible.
They also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment and spending on research and development.
