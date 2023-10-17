New Orleans DA was carjacked, his office says

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were victims of a carjacking, Williams’ office confirmed Tuesday.

TEXAS CONGRESSMAN HENRY CUELLAR CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT IN WASHINGTON, DC

Williams was helping his mother into a car Monday night in the city’s Lower Garden District when two suspects stole the car, authorities said.

The two suspects are believed to have committed another carjacking later Monday, several blocks away, police said. Nobody was injured.

ESCAPED VIRGINIA INMATE NEWLY TIED TO DC-AREA CARJACKING, KIDNAPPING IN MARYLAND; REWARD CLIMBS TO $20K

Williams is a former City Council member and a lawyer who did criminal defense work before winning the district attorney post in a 2020 election.

Carjackings and other violent crime surged in New Orleans during the COVID-19 pandemic but have dropped in recent months. A September report from the watchdog group, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, showed carjackings were down by 44% by the end of August 2023, compared to the same time period in 2022.