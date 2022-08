New Orleans Saints 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The New Orleans Saints can make some noise in the NFL as long as the team stays healthy.

It will hinge on Jameis Winston’s knee and Michael Thomas’ ankle. Winston and Thomas connecting on touchdowns could be a thing of beauty, but if either get hurt it won’t be so smooth for the Saints.

Among the free agents added were Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, Jon Bostic and Daniel Sorensen. It will be interesting to see how they fare under coach Dennis Allen.

Read below for the Saints’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, September 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, October 2, 2022

TV: NFL Network (in London)

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 5: New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, October 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals, October 20, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: New Orleans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: New Orleans vs. Baltimore Ravens, November 7, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10: New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers, November 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams, November 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 5, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: New Orleans Saints @ Cleveland Browns, December 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD