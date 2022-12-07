New York AG Letitia James says sexual harassment allegations against top aide were substantiated

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that she moved quickly to address sexual harassment allegations leveled against her then-chief of staff after his accusers came forward.

In a statement, James publicly named Ibrahim Khan as the staffer who resigned last week amid a third-party probe into the matter.

“First and foremost, I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them,” she said.

“My office treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office. Within 24 hours, our office took disciplinary action and put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions, and within 72 hours, we engaged an outside law firm that began an impartial and exhaustive review of the allegations,” James added. “Mr. Khan resigned while the process was still ongoing.”

Media reports last week said Khan had been accused of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman.

James said her office spoke with each woman and informed them that their allegations had been substantiated. She said she was “confident in the steps that were taken to swiftly review the allegations and in the integrity of the investigation.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Khan. Khan worked as a spokesperson for James’ campaign for New York City public advocate in 2013 before becoming her chief of staff. Before that, he worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

James was elected to a second term in November. Khan’s resignation came about a year after James’ office issued a scathing report on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged misconduct with women. He was accused of sexually harassing at least 11 women, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo resigned over the scandal and has accused James of politicizing the investigation.