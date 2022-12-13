New York City firefighters injured battling massive blaze at NYPD evidence station

Three New York City firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while battling a 3-alarm fire that broke out at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn.

FDNY responded to a call from an NYPD Evidence control and impound warehouse at 700 Columbia St, Brooklyn, around 10:37 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see a “large volume of fire,” Fire Chief John Hodgens said. The firefighters attempted an interior fire attack but quickly became “overwhelmed” and switched to an exterior attack. A section of the building later collapsed.

Three marine fireboats were called in to assist with extinguishing the flames. Drones were also deployed to pinpoint the areas of the fire.

Hodgens said three firefighters, three EMS personnel and two civilians have received minor injuries. The fire is expected to last several days until it will be fully extinguished.

Hodgens said the warehouse is an older building with “collapse potential” and many combustibles. Most of the contents inside are believed to have been damaged in the fire.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the warehouse contained biological evidence, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains unclear at this time.