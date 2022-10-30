New York City house fire leaves three children, one adult dead

Three children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday morning in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on the first and second floors of the three-story building around 6:00 a.m.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene, while one child and an adult succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital later on Sunday morning. Two other victims were being treated for serious injuries.

A neighbor, 60-year-old Merlyn Persaue, told the New York Post that she could see the residents clamoring to escape the flames.

“They were screaming, the children, ‘Hey Allah! Hey Allah!’ which means, ‘Help me, God! Help me, God,'” she told the newspaper.

“I see the hands in the windows, and then the flames wash up on the windows, and then there was no more sound.”

Videos and images posted on social media showed flames shooting out of the windows and first responders performing CPR on residents as they were pulled from the home.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, three of whom were injured while battling the fire.

The cause is still being investigated.