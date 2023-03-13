New York City ICE office reportedly backed up until 2032 amid massive migrant influx from border

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in New York City is reportedly backlogged until 2032.

The New York Post reported Monday about an official ICE document indicating that the agency’s New York City office is “fully booked through October 2032” for appointments to process migrants released at the southern border. Fox News Digital reached out to both ICE and the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams seeking additional information.

According to the Post, a Feb. 18 document on ICE letterhead says the Biden administration released into the United States 802,396 non-citizens who were apprehended after illegally crossing the southwest border in the 23-month period from late March 2021 through Feb. 13, 2023.

Migrants caught and released at the U.S.-Mexico border were traditionally issued “notice to appear” tickets, and in 2021, the Biden administration added a “notice to report” stipulation, meaning migrants need to report to the ICE office closest to their final destination in the United States in order to be scheduled for immigration court hearings.

ADAMS UNVEILS NYC MIGRANT BLUEPRINT WITH NATIONAL RESETTLEMENT IMPLICATIONS WHILE STUMPING FOR BIDEN

Then by late 2021, authorities stopped administering the “notice to report” tickets, instead opting for an “alternatives to detention” or “parole” program for most migrants released at the border. Those individuals generally submit to GPS tracking or reporting on a smartphone app, according to the Post.

The ICE document, as reviewed by the Post, lists the “Top 10 Parole/NTR Appointment Backlog Locations.”

As of Feb. 13, New York City ranked the most clogged jurisdiction in the country with 39,216 non-citizens with appointments. In second place, the ICE office in Jacksonville, Florida, is “mostly booked” for appointments through June 2028, the Post reported.

The ICE office in Miramar, Florida, ranked third, showing that the location is “fully booked” through January 2028.

ADAMS SAYS LIGHTFOOT DEFEAT ‘WARNING SIGN FOR THE COUNTRY,’ DENIES FEEDING GOP NARRATIVE ON CRIME

The Post reported, “Rounding out the top 10 were offices in Atlanta (‘mostly booked’ through January 2027), San Antonio (‘fully booked’ through February 2027), Mount Laurel, NJ (‘fully booked’ through May 2026), Chicago (‘mostly booked’ through February 2026), Baltimore (‘mostly booked through’ January 2026), Milwaukee (‘fully booked’ through February 2026) and Indianapolis (‘fully booked’ through January 2026).”

The report comes on the heels of Adams unveiling his “The Road Forward: Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis.” The plan includes a pilot program to send an estimated 100 illegal immigrants to college upstate for free per year, courtesy of taxpayers reportedly footing a potential $1.2 million bill.

Since last April, more than 50,000 “asylum seekers” have arrived in New York City from the border – with more than 30,000 currently in the city’s care, according to Adams’ office. The proposal, which comes as Adams was reportedly added to the national advisory campaign for President Biden’s re-election, also included a resettlement program with national implications.

“Over the past year, New York City has faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by global forces beyond our control,” Adams said in a statement last week. “We have moved mountains to help the tens of thousands who arrived as our shelter population has increased at a dramatic rate. As we continue to respond, I’m proud to announce, ‘The Road Forward,’ our blueprint to address the asylum seeker crisis and outline the work that lies ahead. New Yorkers know that the asylum seeker of today is the citizen, the leader, and the innovator of tomorrow, and I’m proud that New York City is leading the way, turning a crisis into an opportunity for progress for the entire country.”