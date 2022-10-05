New York City man shoved on to subway tracks in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say

A New York City man was arrested on assault charges for allegedly shoving a commuter on to subway tracks in Manhattan on Monday evening.

Clarence Anderson, 36, was arrested for the “unprovoked” attack, according to the NYPD.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was randomly pushed on to the tracks around 9:30 p.m. while waiting for the train at the 14th Street-Union Square station.

“Scary sh–, man,” the victim, who asked not to be identified, told the New York Post. “Honestly, I never thought this would happen to me. I’ve heard of this stuff happening, but I didn’t think it would be me.”

Transit crime is up 41.6% throughout New York City so far this year, according to NYPD data.

Elizabeth Gomes, a mother who was brutally beaten in a Queens subway station about two weeks ago while on her way to work, told Fox News on Tuesday that she’s still trying to recover from injuries she sustained.

“I was waiting for the train like I do every morning, and he was just walking back and forth,” Gomes told “America’s Newsroom.” “And before I knew it, this guy hit me from behind with a bottle.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly pledged to crack down on crime by adding more police patrols and thousands of cameras to subway stations.

“Public transportation is the backbone of New York City, and when commuters feel protected, the entire system stands upright,” Adams said last month.