New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the side of the face while waiting on a subway platform in the Bronx on Sunday morning, the latest violent incident to strike New York City’s transit system.

Jared Johnson, 24, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

The victim was in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men knew each other or exchanged words before the stabbing. The attack happened at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Bronx shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Crime on New York City’s transit system is up 40.8% this year, according to NYPD data, which is slightly ahead of the 29.6% jump in overall crime throughout the Big Apple.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last month that the NYPD will add 1,200 additional overtime shifts every day in the subways to combat crime.

Some victims have called on city leaders to do more to combat crime in the subway.

“They haven’t done nothing at all,” Elizabeth “Liz” Gomes, a mother of two who was brutally beaten by a homeless man in a Queens subway station in November, told Dr. Phil this week.

“Because if they was doing something, if they were making plans to do something, we wouldn’t be seeing this increasingly violence that’s been happening around the city.”