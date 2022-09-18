New York City man terrorizes McDonald’s customers in axe-wielding rampage

A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as Michael Palacios, was arrested for an incident at the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side where witnesses say he attacked customers with an ax he removed from his backpack during a dispute with three other males.

“The suspect removed an ax from his backpack and menaced the unknown males,” an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The suspect intentionally caused property damage to the establishment. The individual was taken into custody by responding officers. A search incident to a lawful arrest, an additional knife was recovered from his backpack. Victims did not report any injuries.”

Video of the incident was circulating on social media on Saturday showing Palacios trashing the McDonald’s location with the ax and physically assaulting customers.

Several onlookers could be seen in the video filming the incident without intervening.

The NYPD says that Palacios was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, three counts of menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“Bro, please! You better chill!,” one man begged Palacios in the video.

“Don’t be afraid of me, be afraid of him!” Palacios then shouted at another woman.

The McDonald’s attack comes as crime in New York City continues to surge with robberies, felony assault and burglaries all rising in August.

“Just another day in Kathy Hochul’s New York,” Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul,” posted on Twitter along with video of the McDonald’s attack. “After we fire Hochul on November 8th, we are taking back our streets!”