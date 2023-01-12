New York City nurses strike to end after tentative agreement reached between NYSNA, hospitals

After almost four days on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached between the New York State Nurses Association and two of New York City’s largest hospitals.

Over 7,100 nurses associated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in NYC staged a walkout at 6 a.m. Monday, protesting the working conditions and demanding safe staffing, primarily in the emergency departments.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Mount Sinai Health System tweeted, “the strike is over, and we have an agreement.” The system then thanked its employees for their “unwavering dedication and world-class patient care.”

About 15 minutes prior, the Montefiore Medical Center announced a tentative agreement was reached with leadership at the New York State Nurses Association. Montefiore President and CEO Dr. Phlip Ozuah said the system is “pleased to offer” its new terms.

“We came to these bargaining sessions with great respect for our nurses and with proposals that reflect their priorities in terms of wages, benefits, safety and staffing,” Ozuah said.

The new agreement released by Montefiore include: a 19.1% wage increase, an increase in over 170 nursing positions, maintaining fully-funded healthcare for eligible nurses and lifetime health coverage for eligible retired nurses, an increase in preceptor and charge nurse pay of $5 per hour over standard wages, an increase for float pool nurses adding more registered nurses and nurse practitioners in the emergency departments, and continuing to increase nurse education infrastructure in emergency departments significantly.

Ozuah added that the system is “grateful for the dedication and commitment” of its nurses who have served through “very challenging circumstances” in recent years.

The Mount Sinai Health System released the following statement to Fox News Digital Thursday morning:

“We are pleased that The Mount Sinai Hospital reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA, and the strike is over. Our proposed agreement is similar to those between NYSNA and eight other New York City hospitals. It is fair and responsible, and it puts patients first. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul, her staff and elected officials for their leadership and support throughout the negotiation process. To our incredible Mount Sinai team: thank you for your unwavering dedication to world-class patient care.”

During the strike, both hospitals felt the absence of thousands of nurses and patient care was significantly impacted.

The medical centers were forced to postpone nonemergency surgeries, divert ambulances to other hospitals, pull in temporary staff, and assign administrators with nursing backgrounds to cope with the massive walkout.