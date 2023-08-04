New York City Playstation giveaway devolves into street chaos as police officers dodge flying projectiles

Violence erupted in New York City’s Union Square Friday afternoon when at least 1,000 kids and teenagers swarmed the area for a Playstation giveaway.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that at least 1,000 kids gathered in the area of Union Square Park for a Playstation giveaway organized by a social media influencer.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat tweeted around 2:00 p.m. on Friday that there would be a giveaway at 3:30 p.m. at Union Square Park.

Video from the incident shows several people throwing bottles at police officers.

The police spokesperson added that a level four mobilization was issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.