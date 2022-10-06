New York City police officer slashed with knife after suspect allegedly became ‘belligerent’

A New York City police officer was sent to the hospital after being stabbed by a man who allegedly became “combative” and “belligerent.”

The incident happened on Thursday at about 7:15 a.m. in front of 2349 Andrews Avenue in the Bronx when police responded to a 911 call of a man with a knife, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said.

When officers arrived at the scene and began engaging with the man, the spokesperson said that he “became combative/belligerent with the responding officers.” The man then allegedly slashed one of the officers in the nose with a knife.

After being Tasered by another police officer on the scene, the suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital.

NYC MOM ACCUSED OF DROWNING 3 KIDS AT CONEY ISLAND BEACH INDICTED FOR MURDER

The police officer who was slashed by the suspect in the incident was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway.