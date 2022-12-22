New York City police say 12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint

Police in New York City say that a 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 15.

Officials say that the incident happened on Dec. 15 at around 8:20 p.m. in the Bronx, according to FOX 5.

The 12-year-old boy was approached by three people, and one of them pulled out a firearm while others in the group forcibly took the boy’s sweatshirt and backpack, according to police.

Authorities said that the men fled by foot following the incident.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).