New York City sees decline in murders, shootings in August, overall crime still up

The number of shootings and murders took a slight dip across New York City for the month of August, but overall crime increased compared to the same time frame last year, according to police data released Tuesday.

Citywide, the number of shootings in August decreased from 165 in 2021 to 115 this year. The city experienced 27 homicides compared to 59 in August 2021, the New York Police Department said.

Authorities cited police efforts to remove illegal guns off the streets as the reason for the decline.

“In their training, crime-fighting strategies, and relentless commitment, the brave women and men of the NYPD know well the most effective and just ways to battle crime and keep New Yorkers safe – and they will never waver in that trusted mission,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The decrease was attributed to steep declines in the Bronx and parts of Brooklyn and Queens, the NYPD said.

Overall, crime is still a problem in the city, increasing by 26%, authorities said. Robberies increased from 1,181 in August 2021 to 1,630 last month, while felony assault increased 9%. Burglaries and grand larceny auto theft also went up, according to NYPD data.

In the first eight months of 2022, New York has seen a decrease in shooting victims and killings from 323 through August of last year to 284 so far this year.

“Any level of violence in New York City – or anywhere – is unacceptable,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. “We know that New York City is safer today than it was when we implemented our Summer Violence Reduction Plan in May. Throughout these months, the NYPD carried out more of its integral work, often in concert with our law enforcement partners, to develop long-term investigations focused on those few New Yorkers willing to pick up guns and use them.”

The NYPD said it has seized nearly 5,000 guns this year and made 4,011 arrests for complaints of major felony crimes in August.