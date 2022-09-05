New York City Times Square hit-and-run leaves victim in critical condition

A man is in critical condition in New York City after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the tourist hotspot of Times Square.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday while the victim was crossing West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fox5 NY.

Police told the station that a white SUV heading east struck the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim later was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been publicly released.

As of Monday, no suspects have been taken into custody.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.