New York couple, 5-year-old son, found stabbed to death in apartment: officials

A Bronx couple and their five-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their apartment early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to an apartment building at 674 East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx for a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest, lying in the hallway of the first floor of the apartment building.

As they began their investigation, officers broke into a nearby apartment unit after seeing a child lying on the ground and also located a 33-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.

Both the woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Authorities said an autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told investigators that all three had recently moved into the unit and had mostly kept to themselves.

The names of the victims were not immediately made public as police are working to identify and notify any relatives.