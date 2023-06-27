New York doctor, family man killed in road rage assault as fire smoke filled city: police

A doctor and father of two has been identified as the victim of a road-rage incident in Brooklyn, New York, on June 8, as dense smog from Canadian wildfires obscured much of the city.

Dexter Alexander, 31, has been charged with assault after he and victim Jaime Yun, 56, of Manhasset, got into a “physical altercation” that morning near Crown Heights following an apparent road-rage incident, according to police.

Alexander allegedly struck Yun in the head and left him lying on the ground, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

When police arrived, Yun was “in stable condition with a head injury” but got worse as time elapsed, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

NYC MAN INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY STABBING ROOMMATE 47 TIMES

Yun reportedly hit Alexander’s side-view mirror, which prompted the attack, according to The New York Daily News.

Authorities arrested Alexander about two hours later at 1:50 p.m. in Brooklyn.

NEARLY 2 DOZEN SUSPECTED MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED FOR ‘BRUTAL VIOLENCE’ IN NEW YORK CITY, LONG ISLAND

Yun was not pronounced dead until June 16.

The medical examiner ruled the victim’s manner of death a homicide, according to the NYPD. An obituary for Yun says he died of “an unexpected brain injury.”

Yun grew up in Venezuela and moved to Colombia with his parents and five brothers, who all eventually immigrated to New York City in the 1970s.

DISGRACED NYC GYNECOLOGIST SHOULD FACE AT LEAST 25 YEARS FOR SERIAL SEXUAL ASSAULTS: PROSECUTORS

He went on to excel in American schools, becoming valedictorian at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and completing high school education at Bronx Science. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Columbia University and graduated from New York University Medical school to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Yun’s “pride” was raising children and helping others, his obituary states. His two children were “the light of his life.” He met his wife, Tyan, in middle school.

“Jaime was an enthusiastic spectator and his excitement was contagious to many people on the sidelines. He had a quirky sense of humor and was usually the first one to laugh at his own jokes,” his obituary states.