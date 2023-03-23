New York fisherman tips police to cache of rifles, handguns submerged in Jamaica Bay

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers found a large cache of guns in Jamaica Bay after being tipped by a fisherman, officials say.

The weapons were found on Wednesday after divers from the NYPD Special Operations team located them in Jamaica Bay, near the borough of Queens.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the 44-year-old man had found a plastic bag filled with weapons while fishing.

The fisher alerted the NYPD, who promptly deployed Emergency Response Detectives Unit divers to recover the guns.

The NYPD described the fisherman as a “concerned New Yorker.”

Officials found three AR-15 rifles in a black plastic bag. A few hours later, they retrieved 14 handguns.

The NYPD is investigating the incident. There is no information about where the weapons came from or who dumped them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.