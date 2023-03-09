New York Jets agree to a trade; QB Aaron Rodgers not involved in deal

The New York Jets made a trade Thursday, but the deal did not involve star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Ravens sent defensive back Chuck Clark to New York in exchange for late-round compensation in next month’s NFL Draft, sources told ESPN. Chuck, 27, was an important part of Baltimore’s secondary last season and played in all 17 regular season games.

The trade comes as Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly met with Rodgers in California after the Packers permitted the team to speak with the signal-caller.

After the meeting, Jets brass felt excited and satisfied about the prospects of a Rodgers trade, sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Packers and the Jets would still have to work out several details before a trade could actually happen, including compensation and how Rodgers’ massive contract would fit under the salary cap.

Rodgers is under contract through 2024 for $108.8 million.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett joined Johnson on the trip to meet with the four-time NFL MVP. Hackett previously worked with Rodgers in Green Bay.

The 39-year-old quarterback has not publicly commented on what he plans on doing this upcoming season. He has flirted with retirement during the past couple of offseasons. It is also still possible Rodgers remains in Green Bay.

Chuck was drafted in the sixth round in 2017. He registered 89 tackles and four pass deflections with the Ravens last season.

He has been a durable player over the course of his NFL career, missing only two games. Last season, Jordan Whitehead handled the starting duties at the strong safety position for the Jets.

The Jets-Ravens trade becomes official when the new league year starts March 15.