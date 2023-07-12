New York man arrested in Las Vegas after attacking one-legged man, stripping and dancing on poker table

A New York man experienced a wild night in Las Vegas over the weekend, when he allegedly picked a fight with a one-legged man before allegedly stripping naked and interrupting a poker game inside a casino where he gyrated on top of the table, authorities said.

Brian Danilczyk, 35, of West Babylon, Long Island, said he had no memory of his escapades in Nevada’s “Sin City,” but was nonetheless charged with disorderly conduct, battery and five counts of indecent exposure, FOX Las Vegas reported.

Las Vegas police officers were initially dispatched to the Bird Bar at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino around 11:20 p.m. Sunday over reports of a fight. They were then told Danilczyk attacked a man with one leg, the news outlet said, citing a police report.

“Danilczyk then ran off northbound to the LINQ (hotel and casino),” the report states. “Danilczyk was not known to Citizen A and he declined to press charges.”

“He ran completely naked through to Harrahs [Hotel & Casino] [sic],” the report further states. “Danilczyk had climbed atop a poker table and flaunted his genitals to all who passed, exposing his privates while ‘gyrating.'”

Footage obtained by TMZ allegedly shows a naked man dancing on top of a table in a casino. Security officials stepped in and wrestled Danilczyk off the table, resulting in scattered poker chips and cards everywhere before he was escorted to a private room.

When questioned, he told authorities he didn’t remember anything about his rampage, but was cooperative, the report said.

Authorities said Danilczyk was in an “altered mental state” but “cooperative” after his arrest, the outlet reported.

“He did not recall the encounter,” cops said.

Danilczyk is expected to appear in court Aug. 17.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.