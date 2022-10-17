New York man dies after falling onto subway tracks during fight: police

A New York City man died Monday afternoon after he fell onto the subway tracks during a fight with another man, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said a 40-year-old man was involved in a “physical fight” with a 50-year-old man on the Northbound F train platform at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave station around 4:45 p.m.

As the fighting ensued, the 40-year-old man “fell” on the tracks and was struck by an F train. He was transferred to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The 50-year-old man was taken into custody. Neither man’s identity was released. An investigation is ongoing.

WILD VIDEO CAPTURES GRAND CENTRAL ESCALATOR FIGHT AND TUMBLE AFTER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY PUNCHES VICTIM

The altercation came after another man in New York City was pushed onto subway tracks over the weekend. Video released by the NYPD shows a suspect on the platform of the E 149 St & Southern Blvd subway station just before noon on Saturday. The suspect is seen staring at a man on the platform before charging at him from behind as a train was approaching.

Both incidents come after the New York City subway system notched a 25-year-high in murders in recent years. Since 2020, there have been more than 20 killings in the subway system. The figure is more than the 20 murders recorded between 2008 and 2019 combined, according to the data.

