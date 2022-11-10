New York man kidnapped by armed robbers, driven from Queens to Nassau

A trio of armed robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car, put a plastic bag around his head, and zip-tied his hands before leaving him in Nassau County and stealing his money, police said.

The robbers approached the victim – a 42-year-old man – early on the morning of Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, police said. The suspects exited a 2018 Honda Pilot and tapped on the victim’s window with firearms.

Police said the robbers, unidentified males ages 20 to 25, dragged the man out of the car, zip-tied him, and put him back inside. They drove the vehicle around with the man in the backseat while demanding money, police said. The victim eventually relented and told them where he kept money in his home.

The robbers untied the victim and abandoned him in Nassau County. They left with his vehicle and stole an unspecified amount of money from his home. The victim’s vehicle was found on Nov. 2. He refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in another robbery earlier that morning. In that incident, police said a 43-year-old man was parked near Totten Street and Utopia Parkway. Two armed robbers banged on his window and demanded he get out. Police said the suspects were unable to start the vehicle but fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone and backpack.

There were no injuries. Police said the value of the property removed was approximately $4,315.

Anyone with information on this matter can send tips to the police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.