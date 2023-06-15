New York man pushes fiancée to safety before drowning in kayaking incident two days after engagement: family

A New York man courageously pushed his fiancée to safety before apparently drowning in a kayaking incident at a Washington State national park just two days after their engagement, according to family.

Travis Valenti, 37, of Massapequa, disappeared around 2:10 p.m. Friday on Lake Crescent near the Log Cabin Resort at Olympic National Park after his kayak began taking on water, forcing him to swim in the frigid water, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Valenti was taking a trip with his fiancée, Marlene, whom he had proposed to just two days earlier, his brother, Austin, told News 12 Long Island.

“It started out as the best trip of their lives and took just a tragic turn that nobody could really see coming,” Austin Valenti said.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FALLS TO DEATH WHILE REACHING OUT TO HELP TEEN WHO SLIPPED ON WATERFALL LEDGE

After Valenti abandoned his sinking kayak, his fiancée paddled over to help, according to NPS. Her kayak, however, overturned during the attempted rescue, sending her into the cold water. Neither was wearing a life jacket, according to officials.

While Marlene was able to swim safely to shore, Valenti struggled. Valenti’s family revealed his heroic final actions before he presumably drowned.

“Travis gave [Marlene] the extra little push that she needed to get safe, and they still haven’t found him since Friday at 2 or 3 p.m.,” Austin Valenti told the outlet.

COLOMBIAN CHILDREN RESCUED AFTER PLANE CRASH IN AMAZON WERE FLEEING VIOLENT ARMED GROUP: REPORT

Log Cabin Resort staff responded with a motorized vessel but were unable to find Valenti, officials said. The area where Valenti was last seen is estimated to be more than a quarter mile offshore and roughly 400 to 500 feet deep.

Bystanders on the shore and Valenti’s fiancée helped rangers and rescue personnel identify where Valenti had been last seen. But after more than two hours of searching rescuers found no sign of the missing man. Searchers were also unable to find him during a second search on Saturday.

Parks officials described Lake Crescent as “a deep and very cold body of water” that has surface water temperatures near 50 degrees Fahrenheit around this time of year.

“Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person’s breathing and over time, their ability to move extremities,” officials said, advising swimmers to use the buddy system, and boaters to wear life jackets.