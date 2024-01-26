New York parents charged in death of toddler who ingested cocaine, fentanyl and morphine: DA

A New York couple was indicted Thursday after their toddler died from ingesting a lethal cocktail of cocaine, fentanyl, and morphine, prosecutors said.

In a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, authorities said that they were alerted to an unresponsive child at the home of Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock on Jan. 3.

Authorities said that when first responders arrived, they found 14-month-old Joseph Adonis in the couple’s bedroom, unresponsive.

The toddler was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

When authorities returned to the family’s home, they made a startling discovery.

Authorities said that detectives were called to assist local authorities with the investigation and allegedly found a slew of illegal drugs.

Prosecutors said that they found one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle.

Authorities said that all the illicit items were “easily accessible” to both the couple’s toddler and their 11-year-old son.

In addition to finding the drugs and guns inside the couple’s home, police said that Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around either child.

While the death of the 14-month-old toddler remains under investigation, authorities said that a preliminary toxicology results showed a presence of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, 4-anpp, norfentanyl, and benzoylecgonine in the child’s blood.