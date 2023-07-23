New York police searching for prisoner who escaped from custody

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers early Sunday.

Geraldo Rojas was in the custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections when he managed to escape, Yonkers police said.

The Yonkers Police Department is assisting the Westchester County Department of Public Safety in the manhunt for Rojas.

Yonkers police said Rojas had been serving time for a series of robbery-related charges.

The county is investigating Rojas’ escape to understand the circumstances that led to it. The officers involved have been suspended from duty and “will also face internal disciplinary charges.”

Anyone with information on Rojas’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900.