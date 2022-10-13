New York police seize 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills and 20 pounds of powder fentanyl in Bronx home

Law enforcement officials in New York announced the seizure of 300,000 “rainbow fentanyl” pills and another 22 pounds of powder fentanyl at a house in the Bronx last week.

Some of the brightly colored counterfeit pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs like oxycodone and Xanax, according to the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office.

“Fentanyl pills are masquerading in many different forms, and our city is flooded with them,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a statement. “Any street drug, whether it looks like a legitimate pharmaceutical or like candy, may be fentanyl, and it may be lethal.”

The fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of $6 million, while the powdered fentanyl is worth $3 million.

Law enforcement also found a loaded Tec-9 semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine in the home, as well as 11 GPS devices and a hydraulic door-opening device.

Most of the pills were separated by color in large Ziploc bags throughout the residence.

Two suspects, 30-year-old Erickson Lorenzo and 32-year-old Jefry Rodriguez-Pichardo, were arrested at the house early in the morning last Friday.

They are both facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash or a $1 million partially secured bond for both suspects.

It’s the latest massive fentanyl bust in New York City. Last week, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to use a LEGO box to hide 15,000 fentanyl pills.