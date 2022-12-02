New York police sergeant fatally struck in wrong-way crash

An on-duty police sergeant died Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was struck by a car heading in the opposite direction north of New York City.

The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department was heading west in the Westchester County city at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a county bus, according to a news release from the department.

The sergeant, who was alone in the police vehicle, died at a hospital. Police were withholding the officer’s name pending family notifications.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the bus sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and several of its roughly 30 passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

The accident was being investigated.

“Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in the release.