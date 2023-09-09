New York security guard shot at high school football game: Police

A security guard was shot Saturday at a high school football game, police said.

The unidentified man was shot outside the stadium at Proctor High School in Utica, New York at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, Sgt. Michael Curley confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The stadium was placed onto lockdown, Curley said.

NEW YORK MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BITING OFFICER BREAKING UP WEDDING BRAWL

The police department first notified residents of the shooting in a social media post, saying that “all students at the game are safe and accounted for.”

“The Utica Police Department are on scene at Proctor High School regarding a confirmed shooting incident,” the department wrote in a social media post. “One victim was struck, and all students at the game are safe and accounted for.”

Police have not released the condition of the security guard saying that they will continue to release updates.