New York State Police deploy the ‘Rook’ to move vehicles stuck in Buffalo snow

New York State Police have released a video of its troopers using a vehicle called the Rook to move cars, minivans, SUVs and trucks that were stuck in the snow following a deadly winter storm that slammed Buffalo over Christmas weekend.

Footage shows a sedan being pulled away from a snowy street before being lifted and placed down in a parking space.

In another segment, the vehicle pulls a Budget moving truck backward along a street and around a corner, despite being only a fraction of its size.

“The ROOK is the perfect machine to clear vehicles or obstructions from the roadway, so they can be cleared by plows!” New York State Police wrote on Facebook.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO, IMAGES SHOW FROZEN SCENES IN BUFFALO AND NIAGARA FALLS AFTER WINTER STORM

The Rook, which the Florida-based Ring Power Corporation makes, has a vehicle extraction tool “fabricated for powerful use in the immobilization or removal of a vehicle in tactical applications,” the company says.

BUFFALO AREA BRACING FOR POSSIBLE NEW THREAT: FLOODING FROM MELTING SNOW

“The tool can be used to push or pull a parked vehicle, pick up the car completely and move to a safe location, or positioned to lift rear wheels of an occupied vehicle to render it immobile,” it added.

Buffalo on Thursday lifted a driving ban that was in place for nearly a week.

Abandoned vehicles were seen scattered across the city under piles of snow from the storm, which dumped more than 50 inches of snow over the region.