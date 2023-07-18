New York suspect beats up elderly woman’s 71-year-old son in mall confrontation: police

New York City authorities are searching for the suspect who punched and kicked a 71-year-old man at a mall with his mother in Queens this month.

The assault took place at around 3 p.m. July 5 inside the Queens Center Mall. The male suspect approached an 88-year-old woman — the victim’s mother — and told her to give up her seat, so he could sit.

The woman’s son intervened, but was soon pummeled by the suspect.

“The 88-year-old female’s son, a 71-year-old male, attempted to intervene, at which point the unidentified male punched and kicked the 71-year-old male victim repeatedly,” the New York Police Department explained in a press release obtained by FOX 5 New York.

The suspect fled towards a JC Penney store. The victim was transported to a local hospital with head injuries.

“The 71-year-old male victim sustained lacerations to the face and head and was removed by EMS to Forest Hills Hospital,” the NYPD added.

Pictures show the suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.

New York Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.