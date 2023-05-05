New York teens killed, 2 others injured by driver going wrong way, police say

Two teenage boys were killed, and two other teens were injured late Wednesday by a man driving the wrong way down a Long Island street while under the influence, police said.

Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving his 2019 Dodge Ram southbound in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m. in Jericho, New York, when he slammed into a 2019 Alpha Romero four-door sedan occupied by four teenage boys.

Two of the teens, both 14, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two teens, 16 and 17, were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nassau County Police Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick described the scene as “probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I’ve seen in a long time.”

“The debris field … it was almost like the car exploded,” he said.

After the initial collision, police said, Singh fled the scene and struck another vehicle: a 2023 Volvo driven by a 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male passenger. Both were treated at the scene and released.

Singh, of Roslyn, New York, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police charged Singh with aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Singh was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead. Prosecutors said Singh’s BAC was twice the legal limit at the time of the collision, and he had previously been convicted of a DWI and gang assault as a teenager.

In comments to FOX 5 NYC, Singh’s attorney described his client as a family, with a college degree and law-abiding.

Local reports identified the two 14-year-olds killed as Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both of whom played on their high school’s varsity tennis team.

Police said the teens had just gotten a bite to eat after playing a match before the collision.

Singh’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.